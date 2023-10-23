“We can make films that are thought-provoking, entertaining and inspiring”

A film shot in Luton has won a number of international film awards.

Luton-born director David Symmons and writer and producer Toyin Elebe won awards at major film festivals with their short documentary, Vote True, which encouraged voters to make their voices heard in this year’s Nigerian elections.

David said: “From the moment I first spoke with Toyin, I was completely engaged by his idea. Not only was his script compelling and emotionally engaging, but Toyin’s enthusiasm and passion for his craft were completely infectious.

David Symmons, Toyin Elebe, and Mark Goodhew, worked together on the short documentary 'Vote True'

"We spoke about different ideas, fine-tuned the script, and had a very similar vision. We knew we had produced something honest, sincere, and engaging. We are delighted it has resonated with so many people worldwide.”

David and Toyin worked with Mark Goodhew, who edited the film and shot it at his studio in Luton.

The documentary won the Best Voiceover category at the Cannes World Film Festival, and the Grand Jury Award at the New York International Film Awards. Vote True is also still in the running at a number of other film festivals finals including Sundance.

Toyin said: “At the heart of our work will be the same principle seen in Vote True – stories inspired by true life issues, and events that drive conversations – so we can make films that are thought-provoking, entertaining and inspiring.”