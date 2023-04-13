Young anime fans have been invited to a free movie at Dunstable Library to celebrate National Anime Day.

The library on Court Drive will have popcorn and drinks for the teenagers and young adults as they watch an anime film on Saturday (April 15) between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Japan’s cartoons and animations, known as anime, have been increasingly popular over the past few decades with conventions set up for fans across Asia, the US, and the UK.

Central Bedfordshire Council libraries, including the one in Dunstable, have anime and manga titles like Naruto and Death Note. There is a selection of anime e-book on the virtual library via the Libby app, with Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and Bloom Into You among the most-read books online.