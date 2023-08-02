Television 'Supervet' Noel Fitzpatrick confirms Waterside Theatre date for upcoming UK tour
A famous orthopedic-neuro veterinary surgeon who is regularly featured on television has announced a Waterside Theatre appearance.
Sometimes known as the ‘Supervet’, Noel Fitzpatrick, is coming to the Aylesbury venue on 1 October.
It is one of the first dates on his Beyond Supervet UK tour, which will take him from Folkestone to Guildford.
Noel, who continues to be featured on Channel 4 with his Supervet programme, aims to provide a uplifting and motivating show full of passion.
He will share insights he has learned from the thousands of animals he has helped throughout his career.
Noel will explore how caring for animals really can help us all and how modern medicine can impact human lives.
Themes from his many books dedicated to animals will be shared and expanded upon.
Noel said: “Through my life and career I have many stories to tell from the animals who inspire me and have healed me through their demonstrations of bravery, openness and kindness. This show is an honest and open account about life, and I hope many will relate to it, laugh and celebrate the only thing that matters at the end of it all, love.”
Noel will also discuss his personal life, including stories about his much-loved dog, Keira, who passed away in 2021. Ticketing information for the event can be found online here.
The former BBC presenter has an anecdote to sum up his show, Noel says: “You don’t like your neighbour, whose name is Bob, anyway, and now he’s parked his car right in front of your door for the 14th time - you’ve been counting. The chances of you forgiving Bob at this moment are exactly zero.
“You open the door of your house and you see your new £100 Nike trainers, torn to pieces, that your new puppy has chewed up, and you forgive him in exactly one nanosecond when he bounds towards you and greets you. And that is what animals teach us about life. They teach us the power of forgiveness and love.”