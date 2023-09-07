News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Waterside Theatre pantomime officially launched with cast photoshoot

The whole cast got together for a photoshoot including the Eastenders star
By James Lowson
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The entire cast of the Waterside Theatre’s pantomime cast came together this week for the show’s official launch.

This winter the Waterside Theatre, in Aylesbury, is hosting a special production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Headlining this year’s cast is Eastenders star James Bye, he will be supported by a host of West End veterans and longtime Aylesbury pantomime favourite, Andy Collins.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre present Snow White and the Seven DwarfsAylesbury Waterside Theatre present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Most Popular

Snow White will run from 1 December until 3 January at the Aylesbury venue, ahead of the festivities the cast completed a photoshoot at The Clifden Arms, Worminghall.

Yesterday (6 September) the cast were snapped outside of the Aylesbury Vale pub in their full costumes. Some cast members also brought apples and water pistols to the get together.

Read More
Award-winning comedian Ray Bradshaw announces Aylesbury date on latest UK tour

James stars as the handsome prince, whilst BBC DJ and presenter, Andy, is playing Muddles, veteran pantomime actor, Leon Craig, is hoping to have the audience in stitches as Dame Dilly Donut.

Best-known for playing Martin Fowler, in the omnipresent UK soap, James said: “I’ve seen the Waterside panto for the last few years and am buzzing to get in on the action myself this year! I can’t wait to get started."

James will also be familiar to Aylesbury audiences due to his appearance on the 20th season of the ever-popular, BBC reality series, Strictly Come Dancing.

Soon to find herself lost in an enchanted forest is leading lady Rhiannon Chesterman, who has starred in a series of UK musicals, she is playing Snow White.

Lyndsey Gardiner will be by her side as the Wicked Queen Grimelda, trying to whip the audience into a frenzy.

"This year’s show is going to be epic - you won't want to miss it,” Andy Collins added.

This year is going to be the BBC 3 Counties Breakfast Show host’s 12th year performing in a pantomime in Aylesbury.

Ticketing information can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website.

Over 50,000 people came to see last year’s pantomime in Aylesbury.

In 2022, Aladdin was the play of choice with another Walford veteran among the festival cast, Davood Ghadami was last year’s vilain, he exited the popular soap in 2014.

Related topics:AylesburyWest EndBBC