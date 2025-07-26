First steps, first waddles and first swims at Woburn Safari Park this summer

Beautiful Bongo Calf standing in day shelter at Woburn Safari Park

It’s officially Baby Boom season at Woburn Safari Park, where keepers are celebrating a delightful flurry of new arrivals across the Road Safari and Foot Safari. From fuzzy alpaca cria (baby alpacas) to fluffy penguin chicks and mischievous otter pups, the park is bursting with summertime charm.

Cria Cuteness at Alpaca Outpost

The herd at Alpaca Outpost has grown by three with the arrival of baby alpacas, known as cria, born this June. Liddia became a proud mother to a male cria on the 5th, followed by Smithy and Teak who welcomed two female cria on the 13th. All three youngsters share the same father, Pirro, the herd’s current alpha male.

Though still too small for the guest feeding experience, the young alpacas are often spotted nestled close to their attentive mums. Two sport a soft fawn coat, while the third displays a richer, chocolate-brown hue, showcasing the beautiful spectrum of alpaca colours that makes Alpaca Outpost a visitor favourite.

Mum and Alpaca Baby Grazing

Penguin Chicks Bring a Splash of Personality

Humboldt Harbour is buzzing with excitement following the hatching of five penguin chicks, giving keepers the joyful task of choosing their names. Seasoned parents Leaf and Salsa welcomed Jive and Mambo, while first-timers Wobble and Spud introduced Maris and Piper. New parents Koopa and Wasabi are also celebrating their first chick, given the Mario- inspired name Bowser.

Jive and Mambo are already showing confident personalities, drawing inspiration from their calm and experienced parents. With daily health checks and enrichment activities including bubble machines and floating devices provided by keepers, the colony of penguins remains healthy and active. Visitors may just spot the chicks waddling along at Humboldt Harbour this summer.

Otter Falls Welcomes Four New Pups

Otter Pups with Family at Woburn Safari Park

Over at Otter Falls, Asian short-clawed otters Beatrix and Kovu have expanded their family once again, welcoming four pups on 30th May. Their playful older siblings, born in October 2024, have wasted no time trying to bond with the newcomers.

Keepers have introduced a range of enrichment activities designed to support natural behaviours and encourage positive social interactions. Their eldest pup, Thiên thần, is already taking on a nurturing role, helping mum and dad care for the little ones. As a vulnerable species facing threats from habitat loss and the illegal pet trade, every successful birth is a vital step for conservation.

Precious New Faces Across the Park

Other notable summer arrivals include Ziggy, a critically endangered eastern mountain bongo antelope born in May, and Zeke, a Bactrian camel calf who joined the herd in April. Each birth marks a valuable contribution to Woburn Safari Park’s ongoing mission to protect and preserve vulnerable species.

Visitors are encouraged to come soon, while these young additions are still exploring their new surroundings—before they grow up and find their place in the bustling, beautiful world of the park.

Visit www.woburnsafari.co.uk to find out more!