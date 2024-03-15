Flowering Of The Cross

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the Square Methodist Church we have decorated a bare cross with flowers on Easter day for many years, as a powerful symbol of the transition from Good Friday to Easter.

This Easter we invite you to bring a fresh flower and place it on our empty cross that will be on the steps of our church over the Easter weekend.

We would also love to invite you to our Easter Day celebration at 11am where you can add a flower to our cross as part of our service.