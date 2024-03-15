Flowering Of The Cross
The ‘flowering of the cross’ is a tradition that can be found around the world’s churches at Easter.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
At the Square Methodist Church we have decorated a bare cross with flowers on Easter day for many years, as a powerful symbol of the transition from Good Friday to Easter.
This Easter we invite you to bring a fresh flower and place it on our empty cross that will be on the steps of our church over the Easter weekend.
Advertisement
Advertisement
We would also love to invite you to our Easter Day celebration at 11am where you can add a flower to our cross as part of our service.
This is a powerful way to share God’s message of hope, and the transformation from death and sadness to new life.