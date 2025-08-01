Flying proms returns to Shuttleworth with live music, iconic aircrafts & a firework finale

On Saturday 16 August, Shuttleworth’s hugely popular Flying Proms Air Show returns. The event, which has been running for over 20 years at the aerodrome near Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, will feature a full scale orchestra, some one of a kind aircraft and a firework finale.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This fantastically theatrical evening promises audiences all the pomp and circumstance of a Proms themed event. Visitors will have the chance to see the only surviving Avro Lancaster (flown by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight) displaying whilst the ‘Dambusters March’ is played live. But that’s just one of the incredible aircraft and musical pairings of the evening. The display is also set to include the Shuttleworth Collection’s Gloster Gladiator flying to the ‘Theme to Gladiator’, their genuine Supermarine Spitfire flying to the ‘Spitfire Prelude’ and two Edwardian aircraft flying to ‘Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying machines’ – well, it’s only fair seeing as they starred in the film. Later in the display, the Firebirds Display Team will take to the skies with their spectacular routine featuring pyrotechnics in flight.

Shuttleworth are delighted to welcome back the National Symphony Orchestra who will play a full two acts of music live on the night. Classic FM’s Composer in Residence, Debbie Wiseman OBE, will also be appearing to guest conduct her own two pieces, ‘Salute’ and ‘Charles III’. Then, as dusk turns to night, West End performers will take to the stage with some incredible live vocals during various numbers. Olivia Safe has appeared as Christine Daae in ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ and Joel Harper-Jackson has appeared in ‘Kinky Boots’ and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’. The evening culminates in the traditional pomp and circumstance numbers and a firework finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the airborne entertainment, guests can enjoy the chance to explore Shuttleworth’s six hangars of Collection aircraft and vehicles, the nine-acre Swiss Garden – complete with resident peacocks – and Shuttleworth House, former home of the Shuttleworth Collection’s founder, Richard Shuttleworth. The House is only open on select event days as it is now an award-winning events venue so this is a great opportunity to take a peek inside. For those wanting to get around in style, you can also catch a vintage bus ride across the site.

The stage Flying Proms 2007

James Butt, Air Display Organiser at Shuttleworth, said, “Our Flying Proms Air Show is always a memorable one here at Shuttleworth and this year will be no exception. We’ve mixed up the music and come up with some exciting new formations that we hope will leave our audiences with yet another iconic Proms evening to look back on with fondness.”

The full line up of aircraft and music can be found on Shuttleworth’s website, where you’ll also be able to book your tickets. Tickets to Flying Proms start from £50, which children aged 4-15 at £25 and under 4s going free. There are also discounted group rates available for groups of 15 or more.