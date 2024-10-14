Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are working with Luton Adult Learning and delivering a specialist support to people who live in Luton, to help change and improve the environment of Luton.

It is an exciting 4-week challenge starting on Thursday 24th October 2024 and will be held at the Hat Factory for 4 weeks (10am-3pm) with individual one-to-one Mentoring on Fridays during that 4 week period.

The idea is to bring like-minded people who are passionate about improving things like:

Air Pollution

Climate Change

Recycling, reducing, re-using Nature and wildlife (woodland or forests)

Water cleanliness (or lack of it)

To be honest there are loads of things we can all do by coming together in Luton.

We have a stall in The Mall this Friday 10am – 4pm to sign-up and take the challenge (outside TK Max).

If eligible, people will gain a level 1 qualification in “Environmental Awareness” and come up with amazing ideas of how to make those important changes happen.

A leaflet/flier is attached and if anyone would like to get in touch the email is: [email protected] or phone 01923 231660

Better still sign-up on Friday 18th October at The Mall from 10am-4pm.