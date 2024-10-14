Four week challenge: Save the planet starting with Luton
It is an exciting 4-week challenge starting on Thursday 24th October 2024 and will be held at the Hat Factory for 4 weeks (10am-3pm) with individual one-to-one Mentoring on Fridays during that 4 week period.
The idea is to bring like-minded people who are passionate about improving things like:
- Air Pollution
- Climate Change
- Recycling, reducing, re-using Nature and wildlife (woodland or forests)
- Water cleanliness (or lack of it)
To be honest there are loads of things we can all do by coming together in Luton.
We have a stall in The Mall this Friday 10am – 4pm to sign-up and take the challenge (outside TK Max).
If eligible, people will gain a level 1 qualification in “Environmental Awareness” and come up with amazing ideas of how to make those important changes happen.
A leaflet/flier is attached and if anyone would like to get in touch the email is: [email protected] or phone 01923 231660
Better still sign-up on Friday 18th October at The Mall from 10am-4pm.