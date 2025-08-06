Francis Rossi - 1st Nov, Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Francis Rossi is extending his forthcoming tour of the UK with 30 new dates added in 2025, running between September and November 2025 for this brand new show billed as “An Evening of Francis Rossi’s Songs from the Status Quo Songbook and More…”

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Francis Rossi is extending his forthcoming tour of the UK with 30 new dates added in 2025, running between September and November 2025 for this brand new show billed as “An Evening of Francis Rossi’s Songs from the Status Quo Songbook and More…” These shows will feature songs that he has never played before in this format and offer first hand backstage tales about appearing over 100 times on Top Of The Pops, why they went on first at Live Aid, life with Rick Parfitt, the hits, fellow stars, and misadventures across the world, all cut through with Francis’ wit and humour.

Tickets are on sale now from www.aegpresents.co.uk/event/francis-rossi/ A strictly limited amount of VIP tickets will be available at each show, and will include: a pre-show Meet & Greet with Francis, personal photo opportunity (please bring your own phone/camera for this), signing opportunity for one of your own items, one of the best seats in the house for the show, and an exclusive tour merchandise item.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francis will perform many of his signature hits that made the Quo name, plus some personal favourites and deeper cuts, and he’ll be telling more stories about his incredible life in music. Think you know Francis? Not yet you don’t… The story starts with ‘Pictures of Matchstick Men’ but continues right up to the present day. Francis will mostly be playing his Acoustasonic guitar which, as he says, “is basically a Telecaster but is more compatible with a show of this nature – it still has the ring and sound of a Tele”.

PR

As well as the continuing success with Status Quo – the band had a fully packed calendar of shows once again this year – Francis has been enjoying taking his one-man show out on the road. These new 2025 shows promise lots more music, but plenty of talk too. The shows will lift the curtain on what life is really like in one of Britain’s biggest and best bands, and also provide some context for all the crazy stuff that has happened along the way.

Francis himself says, “I am delighted to add these extra dates for the 2025 tour. This is a brand new show so I am looking forward to taking it to new venues and new crowds, but also returning to some of my favourite places in the UK. The show lifts the lid on a lot of what went on in the world of Status Quo, and I build in plenty of songs along the way – lots of my classic hits, but there are also versions of songs that I haven’t tried in the format before, and I have to say they sound fantastic. There’s a lot to get through so don’t be late!”

With “An Evening of Francis Rossi’s Songs from the Status Quo Songbook and more…” Francis Rossi promises a refreshing take on some of his most loved and enduring material, and indiscreet fresh tales from across the incredible career of one of Rock’s great performers and raconteurs.