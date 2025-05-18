A Light-Hearted Look at the Performing Arts

From Oedipus to Mama Mia, via Rhett Butler - what a day to enjoy for Dunstable Probus Club members… delicious salmon fillet from the kitchen of Tilsworth Golf Centre, followed by a thoroughly entertaining and exceedingly well-researched talk by Ann Ledger on “The Performing Arts”.

Want more? Then why not come along and share these pleasures - you’ll find us here on the second Monday of every month!

It seems that it was all down to the Greeks and Romans - and that fellow Thespis started it all on a Friday evening some 8000 years ago! Not only did he lend his name to "thespians", he is also credited with being the “Inventor of Tragedy”. Well, the Romans weren’t too happy with that, so they lightened things up with some comedy, music and - wait for it - sexual innuendo. That was more like it!

So much fascinating information and so little space to share it: if it’s at all possible, you should get to hear Ann in person, it would be well worthwhile!

The Jazz Singer

We were in the box seats, taken on a cinema journey from the very first silent films, with limited dialogue printed on the screen. The Jazz Singer - in 1927 the first feature-length movie with synchronised sound and speech - brought the reign of silent movies to an end. However, its use of ‘blackface’ created some controversy - an issue that has never really gone away. We touched on the introduction of “Technicolor”, explored “Gone With the Wind”, hearing how 1400 actresses were interviewed for the role of Scarlett O’Hara before Vivien Leigh was selected and we were encouraged to chant out loud Rhett Butler’s famous line!

The period 1953-55 was the heyday of 3D cinema and “The House of Wax” was one of first such films to be released. You might recall the special glasses that were needed to get the 3D effect and a touch of irony arrived with the film’s director, Andre de Toth, who was blind in one eye! Quickly on as the blockbusters of the 70’s reeled past our eyes: Jaws, Flaws, Star Wars and Indiana Jones - phew! And MUSIC began to be more influential by adding tension and suspense.

And then, back to the stage…evolution from 10th century church services, performances banned by the Puritans in 1642, lifted again in 1660 when acting became more “natural” and actresses were permitted for the first time. Trouble loomed as plays (and actors) got more carried away with “free speech” criticising the governments of the day, when the Licensing Act of 1737 curtailed such fancies with its censorship.

Contemporary plays appeared in the early 20th century: A Doll’s House, Seagull and Pygmalion among them. Between the Wars, the depression led to very conservative themes, but farce, comedy and more “in your face” themes prevailed after WW2.

Those 3D Glasses

And in the 1960s, Musicals arrived, bringing a feel-good factor, joy and an out-of-this-world experience! The Sound of Music, Les Miserables (the longest running musical in London, despite its bum-numbing running time!), The Lion King and Mama Mia, to name just a few. WOW!

Members really appreciated the show Ann had performed and would eagerly return for the second house! In the meantime Graham Smith recalled his youth with Saturday morning cinema while giving a vote of thanks on behalf of the club which very much met his usual professional standards.

Dunstable PROBUS Club meets on the second Monday of the month and membership is open to retired or semi-retired professional and business women and men. The Club’s main purpose is the promotion of good fellowship and if you would like to come along, please contact us on 01582 608242. The next meeting will be held on Monday 9th June 2025 when lunch will be followed by Club Chairman Derek Ward, who will be giving a talk on ‘Caves and Caving’.