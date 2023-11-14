Free Christmas Grotto set to arrive at The Mall Luton

The Mall Luton have announced that they are hosting their FREE Giving Grotto again this year, which also has the Elves’ Toy Workshop.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Grotto, launching on Saturday 25th November, will give families the chance to enjoy the magic of Christmas for free at a time when the cost of living is so high. The experience will see children meet Father Christmas himself for a special one-to-one visit, where they will be able to discuss their Christmas wishes and ensure their names are on the nice list, before venturing into the Elves’ Toy Workshop to take on important responsibilities such as sorting presents and checking the delivery route map ahead of Christmas Day.

There will be festive crafts to make and photos to take to ensure that this is an experience to remember for all!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grotto will open to the public on Saturday 25th November, coinciding with the town centre’s light switch on event, Lighting Up Luton, and The Mall’s appearance from Elves Behavin’ Badly. The Grotto will then continue to run on select days up until Christmas Eve, with full dates and times as follows:

The Mall Grotto

Saturday 25th November – 10am to 5pm

Sunday 26th November – 10am – 5pm

Saturday 2nd December – 10am to 5pm

Sunday 3rd December – 10am to 5pm

Saturday 9th December – 10am to 5pm

Sunday 10th December – 10am to 5pm

Saturday 16th December – 10am to 5pm

Sunday 17th December – 10am to 5pm

Monday 18th – Saturday 23rd December – open daily 10am to 5pm

Christmas Eve (Saturday 24th December) – 10am to 3pm

To ensure that all children have the chance to enjoy this experience, The Mall will also be hosting Quiet Sessions at the Grotto, every Sunday morning from 10 -11am (excluding Christmas Eve).

Visitors can book their slot now via The Mall’s website to reserve their space, or alternatively walk up slots will be available on a first come first served basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In support of The Mall’s chosen charities Luton Foodbank and Level Trust, there will also be an optional tap to donate devices at the Grotto, with all proceeds split between the local charities to support them this Christmas. Donations are not mandatory, and only for families who feel as though they can, and would like, to donate. The centre will again also be collecting new toy donations for the Luton Smiles campaign, in partnership with Luton Foodbank and Level Trust. There is a giant present collector where shoppers are invited to donate.

The activity will serve as the perfect rest stop for visitors doing their Christmas shopping at the array of popular high street brands and independents located at The Mall, alongside the choices of delicious food outlets.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented “We are incredibly excited to announce that the Giving Grotto & Elves’ Toy Workshop will be arriving on Saturday 25th November. As in previous years, our free Grotto will give local families the chance to get into the Christmas spirit with fun activities, and a visit to Father Christmas himself of course! We encourage visitors to book their slots quickly, as this free experience is set to be incredibly popular. We can’t wait to welcome you this Christmas.”