Free community event at Little Bramingham Farm – ‘Back to the Beginning’ – 1940s garden party

Tell us your news

Come and join us on Sunday 6th July from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., for our community event.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate Friends of the Elderly's 120th Anniversary, Little Bramingham Farm is hosting a FREE Community Summer 1940s Garden Party.

Dress up in your best and relax in the care home's beautiful gardens whilst enjoying entertainment, with singer Joe Corrigan, who will be performing well loved tunes and music from the 1940s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delicious refreshments will be available to purchase such as scrumptious Afternoon Teas from Susie’s Tea Room, and a BBQ selling a variety of tasty options.

This is a ticketed event. To book a table for £10 (maximum 8 people), or half a table for £5 (maximum 4 people), please email us at [email protected].

To book Afternoon Tea, please contact Afternoonteas2you at 07884 498 348.

Date: Sunday 6 July 2025

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: 01582 582 433

Location: Little Bramingham Farm, Leamington Road, Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3XF