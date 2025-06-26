Free community event at Little Bramingham Farm – ‘Back to the Beginning’ – 1940s garden party
To celebrate Friends of the Elderly's 120th Anniversary, Little Bramingham Farm is hosting a FREE Community Summer 1940s Garden Party.
Dress up in your best and relax in the care home's beautiful gardens whilst enjoying entertainment, with singer Joe Corrigan, who will be performing well loved tunes and music from the 1940s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
Delicious refreshments will be available to purchase such as scrumptious Afternoon Teas from Susie’s Tea Room, and a BBQ selling a variety of tasty options.
This is a ticketed event. To book a table for £10 (maximum 8 people), or half a table for £5 (maximum 4 people), please email us at [email protected].
To book Afternoon Tea, please contact Afternoonteas2you at 07884 498 348.
Date: Sunday 6 July 2025
Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone: 01582 582 433
Location: Little Bramingham Farm, Leamington Road, Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3XF