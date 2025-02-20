Free event celebrates Dunstable's creative community with workshops and performances for all

Dunstable’s creative scene is thriving, innovative, and ready to take centre stage.

Dunstable’s creative community invites you to a day of free workshops, performances, and artistic experiences, all leading up to the highly anticipated Finale Showcase—a spectacular evening of local talent taking over The Grove Theatre.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday 9th March 2025 at The Grove Theatre, immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of music, dance, theatre, and creativity, as local artists, performers, and makers come together to showcase why Dunstable is a culturally significant hub for the arts.

Between 3:00pm and 6:00pm, get involved in workshops, activities, and creative stalls featuring:One-to-one piano workshops with pianist and composer Akshay Unnikrishnan, technical workshops where you can go behind the scenes of theatre production and explore sound, lighting, SFX, and stage management, and a wardrobe and costume workshop where you can explore fashion history, design your own costume, and discover careers in costume and stage design. Join a street dance workshop with Dance Connexions and a singing workshop with West End star and leading lady Georgina Onuorah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, discover an unplugged stage showcasing local talent, a writers' corner, interactive art areas, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Sing with Georgina Onuorah, West Ends Leading Lady!

At 6pm as the day comes to a close, join us for the grand finale—a one-hour Performance Showcase featuring some of Dunstable’s most exciting talent. From dance to live music and everything in between, this showcase promises something for everyone.

Showcase Lineup Announced So Far: local band The Limestones, Dance Connexions, Akshay Unnikrishnan, Stardust Theatre Company PLUS A Special Guest Star & More to be announced...

This free event is an unmissable opportunity to experience Dunstable’s artistic brilliance first-hand, whether you’re a passionate creative, an arts enthusiast, or simply looking for a fantastic day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking Information:All tickets for workshops and the Finale Showcase are completely free, but advance booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. No booking fees apply.

Book your free tickets now and find the full schedule at: https://ngyt.co.uk/calling-dunstable/

Follow Calling Dunstable on social media for lineup announcements and event updates!

Sunday 9th March, The Grove Theatre, Dunstable.

​Come along, take part, and celebrate the incredible creative community of Dunstable.

Funded by Dunstable Town Council, Levelling Up Fund and UK Government.