Free family snow globe experience comes to Luton Town Centre

A festive giant snow globe is coming to Luton town centre this weekend, brought to you by Luton Council in partnership with Luton BID and made possible by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The free attraction is offering families the chance to capture magical Christmas memories and is open from 11am to 4pm on Saturday 30 November in Market Hill, George Street. Throughout the day, visitors can step inside the snow globe with friends and family and take their own photos.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a snow machine will add an extra touch of winter magic over Market Hill for the first time at 2pm and 4pm on the day - continuing daily until Christmas Eve.

Councillor James Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council, said: "The giant snow globe was a highlight of Christmas in Hat Gardens last year, with families creating wonderful festive memories together. We're excited to bring it back to the town centre, along with the snow machine, as we continue making Luton town centre a vibrant destination for everyone to enjoy. These family-friendly experiences are exactly what we want to see bringing life to our town centre during the festive season."

This event is part of a four-week programme brought to you by Luton Council in partnership with Luton BID, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Julia Horsman, Engagement Manager for Luton BID, added: “We’re looking forward to a packed programme of activities in Luton this festive season, with something for all the family. There will be entertainment in our town centre every weekend in the build-up to the big day and we would urge everyone to come into town, enjoy themselves and support their favourite businesses by shopping locally this Christmas.”

Find out more about the events at luton.gov.uk/christmasintown