Free festival promotes community wellbeing in Luton

Local community interest company Groundswell Project is hosting its first ever 'Peace Out Luton Fest', partnering with various local organisations to deliver a day of fun, relaxation and restoration open to the public on Sunday 12 October.

The festival is completely free to attend, although some events do require pre-booking. Those in attendance can enjoy a boxing class, bootcamp and sound healing class. There will also be a workshop on navigating conflict, music, free food for the first 60 attendees, and lots more. Luton Community Connector, Leela Sule said: "Groundswell Project is all about bringing communities together to tackle division, hate and misinformation, whilst building resilience. This festival is an effort to show what communities can do when they connect, and to encourage those attending to see their mental wellbeing as a practice, not a panic button. A community that feels good and understands each other is one less affected by the pressures of the outside world."