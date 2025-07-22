Free ‘grow it, cook it, share it’ sessions for Luton kids and their families in Dunstable

Parents and their youngsters can get involved with the free ‘Grow it, Cook it, Share it’ sessions, to learn about growing, cooking and shopping for healthy, affordable foods in Luton and Dunstable over the summer holidays.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These free sessions start this Saturday (26 July), and are run by Groundwork East, the community and environmental charity.

Growing food at home is not an option for some families, especially those who live in flats or homes that do not have gardens. These sessions allow parents and children to understand how fruit and vegetables are grown and provide information about the benefits of healthy eating and lifestyles as well as environmental issues such as composting and wildlife in gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Ferrier, Team Manager at Groundwork East said, “These sessions are a chance for families to come together, and get ‘hands-on’ with growing and preparing delicious, nutritious meals with sustainable foods. They can learn new skills planting seeds, watering the garden, preparing and sharing food and have fun in the fresh air!”

Children learning how to prepare food

She continued, “These courses are popular, as they offer something different, it’s outdoors, it’s in the fresh air, and participants have a sense of satisfaction when their efforts are rewarded with new recipe ideas, new friendships and lasting skills they can use to improve their health and wellbeing.”

There are two courses running in Luton over the summer: For dads only and their children, sessions run on Saturday mornings 26 July, 2 August, 16 August, 30 August and 6 September, 11am – 12.30pm.

Luton residents’ family sessions run each Monday, for 5 weeks starting on 28 July until 25 August, 11am – 12.30pm, both courses take place at the Luton Hoo Memorial Park Community Garden, Tennyson Road, Luton, LU1 3RP. The Luton dads sessions are kindly supported by Total Wellbeing Luton and Turning Point, and the family sessions are kindly funded by the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dunstable sessions for families and their children aged 3-8 years, run on Fridays, 1 August until – 29 August, 1.30pm – 3.00pm at the Dunstable South Children's Centre, Oakwood Avenue, Dunstable, LU5 4AS, and are funded by Central Bedfordshire Council’s Food Fairness grant.

Children learning how to preserve fresh foods

Spaces are free, but booking in advance is essential, please visit the website

www.groundwork.org.uk/east/what-we-do/grow-it-cook-it/ and book through the ‘Eventbrite’ link on the page. Alternatively, please contact Laura Ferrier by email: [email protected]. Spaces are limited, so book early to avoid disappointment.