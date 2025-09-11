Free life-saving first aid training from St John Ambulance in Luton this Saturday

Save a Life September - teaching first aid in the community

National health charity aims to teach 300,000 people vital first aid in 2025.

St John Ambulance volunteers will be offering free life-saving first aid training throughout September in locations across England, as the charity’s popular Save a Life September campaign returns for 2025.

New research by the charity shows that 84 per cent of people nationally say they’d do anything for their loved ones, yet 42 per cent have never taken a first aid course. The campaign aims to change that by reaching 300,000 people this year through free community sessions and online demonstrations.

People in and around Luton can attend free training at the following location during the campaign:

Saturday 13 September, 9am-1pm, Central Square, Luton Point, Luton, LU1 2LJ

Throughout September, the charity will encourage people to learn vital first aid skills – including how to deal with cardiac arrest, choking and severe bleeding - by attending free volunteer-led demonstrations or by viewing online videos and advice. The campaign encourages everyone to take less than 30 minutes to learn how to save a life.

Ibrahim Karim, one of the South Bedfordshire Community Delivery Leads at St John Ambulance, said:

“This September, we’re hoping to equip thousands of people with the skills they need to save lives. We'll be in the community teaching people how to respond to a cardiac arrest, severe bleeding, or a choking incident, where quick action can mean the difference between life and death.

“We know that many people want to help their loved ones but simply haven’t had the chance to learn first aid. Save a Life September is about making that knowledge accessible to everyone. I'd like to encourage everyone to learn these vital skills. It can be done in less than 30 minutes and could one day save someone's life.”

Kyla Gilronan, another South Bedfordshire Community Lead, added: "First aid is such a simple set of skills to pick up and yet it can have an immediate and life-saving impact. We regularly hear of and read about people whose quick-thinking in an emergency has helped someone when they most need it and we'd love to equip more people locally with these essential techniques.

"We're looking forward to welcoming many people to our event on Saturday and to walking them through a range of key techniques."

For more information about Save a Life September visit sja.org.uk/save-a-life-september.

