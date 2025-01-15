Free medieval fun for all at Luton’s Winter Fayre
Enjoy stepping into the majestic beauty of Luton's only Grade One Listed Building for the perfect blend or relaxing and high energy fun. Whether you're eager to learn the secret of Luton's infamous knights and castles or simply want a fun day out, there's plenty of activities for everyone. Activities you can take part in include crossbows, hobby horse races, craft area, play tables, classic toy zone, archaeology tray and a dragon hunt! Outside there will be a Saxon settlement celebrating Luton’s status as a royal Saxon town, complete with campfire, fighting displays and drumming circles. A courtly jester will be hosting circus skills whilst Nurse Dessie will be leading story time sessions. There will be a range of music and performances, you will also be able to learn about the Wildlife Trusts work in the town and experience Mary Seacole’s Virtual Reality Unit.
The event is hosted by History Knights as part of their Stolen History Project, which is funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to the funding, made possible by National Lottery players, entry at the event and all the activities are entirely free.
Stolen History – the search for Luton’s medieval past is a heritage project delivered by History Knights. The project has sought to research and rediscover Luton’s Medieval history whilst widening participation in heritage activities. The project has explored a range of original sources and texts and is discovering a wide range of information about the area’s forgotten past. An update on some of their research will also be exhibited at the event.
The Winter Fayre takes place on Saturday 18th January, 10:30 to 4pm.
St Mary’s Church, Luton, LU1 3JF
www.historyknights.com for further information about the project