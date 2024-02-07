Free music course in Luton
Outreach Music Group presents an exciting free ten week music course in Luton for persons 18 years and older.
Starting Saturday 2nd March 2024, from 1130pm until 2.30pm until 4 May 2024, at Marsh House Studios Marsh House Community Centre, Bramingham Road, Luton LU3 2SR.
The course will offer training advice and support in music production & technology, vocal training, music industry advice and consultation.
The course is supported by Luton Rising and managed by Bedford & Luton Community Foundation
Outreach Music Group are a non-profit community interest company offering creative empowerment through the medium of music and arts and have been running various courses, workshops and groups in Luton and Bedford since 2017.
For more information or to register email [email protected] or phone Mark on 07946180132.