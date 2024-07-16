Friday Night Fun Runs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friday Night Luton Fun Run - a safe and friendly way to get active for FREE!

We have put together a free running group aimed at getting people out and active on a Friday evening instead of sitting at home doing nothing.We move the location every time to keep it varied and there’s music, fun and laughter - just what the soul needs!!

It’s currently still in its infancy although we have around 300 members in the Facebook group but we want to grow this as big as we can.

The route is generally a gentle 5km distance and is suitable for all abilities and fitness levels as nobody gets left behind! We have even had people attend with visual impairments attend so it is truly inclusive and anyone can do it, even if you walk most of it, that's fine as movement is movement!

The first ever event

We would love to grow support for these events and eventually get sponsorship from local businesses so we can get bigger and better speakers to make the atmosphere even greater!

When the darker nights draw in we will be introducing neon lights and all sorts to further enhance this fast growing movement to get the people of Luton more active