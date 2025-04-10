Friends of Priory House and Gardens: Spring update and exciting events ahead
The Friends’ Board met on Wednesday 9 April.
Work has started on the new pergola in Priory Gardens, expected to be finished by the end of the week.
Jean Yates’ talk on Pub Signs (10 March) drew 23 members and 9 guests.
The Friends now have 82 members.
The AGM is on 21.5.25, 2.30, Pioneer Hall,Manchester Place followed by a talk by Cllr Peter Hollick on Dunstable Town Council’s 40th Anniversary.
The Friends are looking for a new Membership Secretary on the retirement of the current incumbent.
While Priory House shop is closed (approx. 12 weeks for roof repairs until 30.6.25) leaflets for membership can be picked up in the entrance to Grove House, High Street North.
Forthcoming events:-
- Saturday 12 April - Antiques and Collectibles Market
- Sunday 11 May - talk by John Buckledee on 26 Church Street (Chez Jerome) followed by Lunch
- Saturday 17 May - stall at Around the World, Priory Gardens
- Wednesday 21 May - AGM and talk (see above)
- Saturday 26 July - Friends’ Garden Party
- Sunday 17 August - Friends providing refreshments at the Band Concert, Grove House Gardens
- Saturday 13 or 20 - Heritage Open Day (Grove House)
- Saturday 20 September - taking part on United Charities Day
- Saturday 29 November - Bedfordshire Day
Become a Member and learn more about the Friends’ events and Dunstable’s important history.