Full Clip Issue #34 - The Luton Spews Takeover

German crew FreakinFreddy, Leolex, Ditu & Lone performing at Full Clip Issue #20 at Chip Shop Brixton, London

Full Clip Issue #34 x The Luton Spews Takeover - Saturday 22nd February, The Hat Factory Arts Centre, 7:00pm - 11:00pm - A night of Live Rap/Grime/DnB from Luton based Artists.

Full Clip founder Slippy Skills, said:

“This will be the first event we’ve put on in Luton for over 3 years - with most of our events taking place around different parts of London. For this edition I wanted to keep the line up fully Lutonian/Luton based and I’ve assembled a long list of great MCs from the town. I feel there’s been a real lack of rap/grime nights in Luton - yet we have some really dope local artists - this is just a small handful of the talent. I first put on events over 15 years ago at The Hat Factory (Duck and Skatta/Broken Audio/Bop and Roll) and used to work in the building for Luton Community Arts Trust so it’s cool to be returning to the basement to make some noise!

"In a digital age where everyone is exposed to music through smart phones - I think it’s really important to maintain hearing music live and sharing experiences with artists - nothing beats seeing that. I hope with this event we can find a regular home at The Hat Factory and get the “urban” music scene buzzing again. We will have an open mic at the start of the night and also the end for any MCs who aren’t on the line up and would like to get involved - I hope this will be a good networking opportunity, spread positive vibes and create some dope moments.

Slippy Skills Hosting Full Clip Issue #30 at Chip Shop Brixton, London

"I set up Full Clip Magazine in 2017 as a platform and events promotion for MCs and DJS - and a few years back started running an Instagram account called @thelutonspews which solely helps promote local artists and events. Tickets are £5 to cover costs - I hope people can make it down to support so we can keep doing more of this!”

Line up: Lavz, Slippy Skills, Warz, Louis Chase, Dutchie Fyz, N3, Eze, Shyguydom, Reggie Rankin, 1Sun, Ryussi, Yxng Dayz, Endo Bravo, Krishan Chopz, + Open Mic.

£5 Entry - Ticket link: www.culturetrust.com/whats-on/basement-lives-3

In partnership with @culturetrustuk @lutonlives

#MakeLutonVibezAgain

