Fun-filled summer activities for kids and teens in Dunstable

There’s no shortage of things to do in Dunstable this summer! The Youth and Community Team and the Detached Youthwork Team have planned a range of exciting, free and low-cost events for children and young people of all ages. Whether you're under 10 or a teenager, there's something for everyone to enjoy!

The Summer Activities Programme is back with three fun-filled events designed just for the younger crowd, (under 10 years of age).

Inflatables Day – Friday 25 July, 12 pm to 4 pm, at Grove House Gardens . For just £6 per child, enjoy unlimited access to bouncy inflatables, great for burning off energy and kicking off the summer holidays with a bang!

Seaside Day – Thursday 31 July, 11am to 3 pm, at Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground. This free event brings all the fun of the beach to Dunstable, with classic seaside games and activities for the whole family.

Summer dates for 10 and under

National Play Day – Wednesday 6 August, 11 am to 2 pm, at St Augustine’s Academy Playing Field. Specially designed for children aged 0 to 5 years, this free event offers creative and physical play, thanks to support from Perfect Personalised Parties.

All events are inclusive and welcoming. If your child has special educational needs or a disability (SEND), the team is happy to help, just contact them in advance to make arrangements:

01582 891434

Summer programme for 11 to 19 ( SEND 25)

Thanks to Million Hours funding, the Detached Youthwork Team has organised a series of free activities just for teens (age 11 to 19, up to 25 with SEND). No booking is required just turn up and join in!

Pizza, & Retro Arcade – Tuesday 29 July, 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm, at Grove Skate Park. Enjoy classic arcade games, hang out with friends, and grab some free pizza and drinks.

Climbing Wall & Trampolines – Thursday 1 August, 4 pm to 6 pm, at Priory Gardens. Test your skills on the climbing wall, bounce on trampolines, and join in fun competitions with prizes.

Sports Day – Wednesday 6 August, 5 pm to 7 pm, at Kingsbury Park. Try out different sports with help from local coaches, enjoy music and snacks, and take part in some friendly competition.

Come along, bring your friends, and make this summer one to remember in Dunstable!