Fundraising choirs launch in Bedfordshire with free taster sessions

The award-winning Buskerteers Choir is launching four brand-new choirs in Sussex this autumn, offering free taster sessions for local residents.

The Buskerteers now has 39 choirs across the South and East of England and has already raised £196,356.15 towards its ambitious mission to raise £1 million for charity through live performances and busking.

New choirs in Bedfordshire will be opening from Monday 22nd September in: Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, and Northampton. Please find the schedule below:

Buskerteers Choir at one of their performances this Summer

Monday - Bedford - Bedford Academy, 8pm.

Tuesday - Northampton - Doddridge Centre, 8pm.

Wednesday - Milton Keynes - The Quaker Centre, 7.30pm.

Thursday - Luton/Dunstable - Linmere Farmstead, 8pm.

The Buskerteers Choir is not your typical community choir. Known for its uplifting rehearsals, expert coaching, and vibrant performances, the group has a big mission: to raise £1,000,000 for charity through busking and concerts. So far, the choirs have already raised an impressive £196,356.15 for good causes.

Members say: “Joining the Buskerteers has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’ve made lifelong friends, grown so much in confidence, and I always leave rehearsals smiling.”

“A safe, supportive space to be yourself, meet new people, and do something that’s just for you.”

The choirs are open to everyone, regardless of experience – there are no auditions, and members learn songs by rote in a relaxed, engaging environment. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, a way to meet people, or a chance to perform while supporting charity, the Buskerteers offers a unique and inspiring experience.

Free Tasters – Book Now

Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to book a free taster session at the new choir. Places can be reserved via the Buskerteers Choir website: https://www.buskerteerschoir.com/book-a-free-trial-session