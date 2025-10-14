Get set for a week of tricks, treats and terrific fun at Luton Point!

Luton Point is set to come alive this October half-term with a week of spooky, slime-filled and completely free family fun! From Monday 27th to Friday 31st October, Central Square will be transformed into a hub of Halloween excitement, offering activities, crafts and entertainment for children of all ages.

Kicking off the week on Monday 27th October, families can dive into the Ghostbusting Takeover, featuring Ghostbusters-style characters, spooky balloon modelling, glitter tattoos and the ever-popular slime-making workshops, the ultimate hands-on activity for budding scientists and messy makers alike!

OnTuesday 28th and Wednesday 29th October, The Orange Picture Club CIC will bring two days of creative Halloween fun, encouraging children to get imaginative with themed colouring and craft sessions. The independent Luton-based community cinema will help young visitors explore their artistic sides.

The fun continues on Thursday 30th October when The UK Centre for Carnival Arts joins the celebrations with aneco-friendly arts and crafts workshop. Families can design spooky costumes and carnival-inspired creations using sustainable materials, learning all about reusing and recycling while getting into the Halloween spirit.

Luton Point's Tricks and Treats

Finally, on Friday 31st October, it’s time for theTrick or Treat Takeover!Children are invited to dress up, grab a map and embark on a trail around the centre to collect sweet treats from participating stores. There’ll also be a free Halloween Glitter Bar, carved pumpkins on display and a few mysterious characters to meet along the way.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families for a week of frightfully good fun at Luton Point! From ghostbusting to glitter and gooey slime-making, there’ll be plenty of tricks, treats and smiles all round.”

So grab your costumes, bring your family and friends, and get ready for a spooktacular half-term at Luton Point!

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.