Ghost Stories is coming to haunt Milton Keynes Theatre this February

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s long-running West End hit is set to terrify audiences when Ghost Stories comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 18 - Sat 22 Feb.

After exhilarating audiences across the globe with record-breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Simon Friend Entertainment is delighted to be bringing back Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s supernatural sensation Ghost Stories for a full UK Tour. More spine-tingling and terrifying than ever, the Olivier Award-nominated show comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 18 - Sat 22 Feb.

****'An immaculately crafted evening of entertainment' Time Out.

The production was last seen in the UK in 2019 when, after a celebrated run at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith, the show transferred to the Ambassador’s Theatre for its latest West End Run. It embarked on a partial UK tour in early 2020, but this was cut short by the pandemic.

Dan Tetsell (Rivals, Disney+) will play Professor Goodman, David Cardy (Birds of a Feather, ITV) will play Tony Matthews, Clive Mantle (Casualty, BBC) will play Mike Priddle, Eddie Loodmer-Elliott (Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness) will play Simon Rifkind, with Lloyd McDonagh as The Others, Lucas Albion as ensemble and Simon Bass as understudy.

WARNING

Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension.

The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.

When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.

After exhilarating audiences for two years in the West End and across the world with record-breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Ghost Stories is "Genuine scary fun” (Sunday Times), a worldwide phenomenon more spine-tingling and fantastically terrifying than ever.

"I had to sleep with the lights on" (Metro).

Are you brave enough to book?

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman say of the return of their celebrated terrifying tales:

“We are beyond excited that Ghost Stories will be scaring the hell out of audiences around the country in its first ever full national tour. It’s fifteen years since we first brought screams, laughs, jumps and killer twists to the theatre and we can’t wait to do it again. Are you brave enough to book?”

2018 saw the release of the film version of Ghost Stories. Based on their own play, the film was written and directed by Andy & Jeremy Dyson. Andy stars alongside Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther & Paul Whitehouse. The film has been hailed as a ‘Modern Horror Classic’ and was voted number 16 in Empire magazines list ‘The Greatest 25 Horror films ever made’.

Ghost Stories is written and directed by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, originally directed by Jeremy Dyson, Andy Nyman and Sean Holmes. Set and Costume Design is by Jon Bausor, Lighting Design by James Farncombe, Sound Design by Nick Manning, Special Effects by Scott Penrose, Casting Director is Ginny Schiller CDG, Associate Director is Andy Room, Movement Director is Lloyd McDonagh, Costume Supervisor is Rebecca Gunstone and Props Supervisor is Will Edwards.

Simon Friend Entertainment Ltd presents a The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Production of Ghost Stories.

