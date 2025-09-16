Global Internet sensation to appear on Luton stage

Mickey Callisto's journey from Britain's Got Talent to global internet sensation culminates in a must-see performance with his band ‘Don't Stop Queen Now!’ at The Luton Library Theatre on October 11. Secure your tickets at www.librarytheatre.co.uk before they're gone!

Mickey Callisto has taken the world by storm since appearing with Don't Stop Queen Now at Luton Library Theatre last year, captivating audiences globally with his electrifying vocal performance and undeniable stage presence.

Mickey's journey to online stardom began with standout performances on Britain's Got Talent, quickly propelling him to internet fame. His viral success reached new heights when he participated in the Paris Flash Mob celebrating the 50th anniversary of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody. The video became an instant global sensation, solidifying Mickey's place in the hearts of Queen fans worldwide.

Remember when Don't Stop Queen Now vowed to return? Get ready! On October 11, they, along with the incredible frontman Mickey Callisto, will rock the stage at The Luton Library Theatre, performing all of Queen's iconic hits. This is your chance to experience the magic live!

Tickets are limited, so don't miss out!

Visit www.librarytheatre.co.uk to secure your tickets now and witness Mickey Callisto's incredible talent in person. This is a night you won't want to miss!