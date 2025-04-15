Grosvenor Casino Luton hosts live Europa League watch along with Spurs ex manager Martin Jol

By Joe Clark
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 14:48 BST
Spurs supporters are in for a treat this Easter weekend, as former Tottenham Hotspur boss Martin Jol returns to the spotlight for a special one-night event at Grosvenor Casino Luton on Thursday, April 17.

Hosted in the Sports Betting Lounge, at Grosvenor Casino Luton, this exciting evening will see the charismatic Dutchman sit down with TNT Sports presenter and lifelong Spurs fan Kate Mason for an exclusive live interview. Jol will share entertaining stories from his time at White Hart Lane, reflect on managing some of the Premier League’s most iconic players, and offer insights into life in top-flight football.

Once the interview wraps up, attention turns to the football – as fans settle in to watch Spurs take on Eintracht Frankfurt in a crucial second-leg Europa League quarter-final, shown live on the Lounge’s massive 100-inch UHD screens.

And it's not just Spurs on the menu – with multiple games kicking off across the Europa League and Conference League, the venue will be showing live coverage across several screens, giving fans the chance to keep tabs on all the evening’s action. The multiscreen experience is a standout feature of the venue, and a great way to enjoy the full drama of a big European night.

Fans can hear from the former Tottenham manager at a FREE event on Thursday 17 AprilFans can hear from the former Tottenham manager at a FREE event on Thursday 17 April
Event Details:

• Date: Thursday, April 17

• Time: event starts at 18:30 (interview followed by the match screening)

• Venue: Grosvenor Casino Luton, Sports Betting Lounge

Sports Betting LoungeSports Betting Lounge
Tickets for this exclusive event are available for free on Eventbrite. Don’t miss your chance to meet a Spurs legend and watch the big game with other fans. Reserve your spot today by visiting the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-martin-jol-tickets-1306918852469?aff=oddtdtcreator

Strictly over-18s only. Please gamble responsibly. www.gambleaware.org

