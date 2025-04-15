Grosvenor Casino Luton hosts live Europa League watch along with Spurs ex manager Martin Jol
Hosted in the Sports Betting Lounge, at Grosvenor Casino Luton, this exciting evening will see the charismatic Dutchman sit down with TNT Sports presenter and lifelong Spurs fan Kate Mason for an exclusive live interview. Jol will share entertaining stories from his time at White Hart Lane, reflect on managing some of the Premier League’s most iconic players, and offer insights into life in top-flight football.
Once the interview wraps up, attention turns to the football – as fans settle in to watch Spurs take on Eintracht Frankfurt in a crucial second-leg Europa League quarter-final, shown live on the Lounge’s massive 100-inch UHD screens.
And it's not just Spurs on the menu – with multiple games kicking off across the Europa League and Conference League, the venue will be showing live coverage across several screens, giving fans the chance to keep tabs on all the evening’s action. The multiscreen experience is a standout feature of the venue, and a great way to enjoy the full drama of a big European night.
Event Details:
• Date: Thursday, April 17
• Time: event starts at 18:30 (interview followed by the match screening)
• Venue: Grosvenor Casino Luton, Sports Betting Lounge
Tickets for this exclusive event are available for free on Eventbrite. Don’t miss your chance to meet a Spurs legend and watch the big game with other fans. Reserve your spot today by visiting the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-martin-jol-tickets-1306918852469?aff=oddtdtcreator
