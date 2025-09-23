Hat Gardens to transform into a pumpkin patch next month

Hat Gardens will become a family friendly pumpkin patch next month

Step Forward Luton are excited to announce that Hat Gardens will be transformed into a pumpkin patch on Wednesday 29 October.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This free event for families will take place between 10am and 4pm, where children can grab a mini wheelbarrow and pick a pumpkin, get their face painted and take part in arts and crafts activities provided by Luton BID.

The pocket park that sits on the river Lea on Bute Street will transform into the perfect setting for an autumnal day out with the family, complete with hay bales, a scarecrow and more pumpkins than ever before!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venesa Coodien, ambassador for Step Forward Luton, said: “Events like this bring real joy to our town and give families a chance to enjoy seasonal activities right in the heart of Luton. Hat Gardens has quickly become a much-loved community space, and it’s wonderful to see it transformed into something so fun and creative for children and parents alike. I’d encourage everyone to come along, pick a pumpkin, and make some special autumn memories together.”

Last year's event was a roaring success

As well as the pumpkin patch, Luton Council’s storytelling sessions are returning to Hat Gardens for a free Halloween special this October half-term. ‘Spooky Storytelling’ shows will be at 2pm & 3pm on Friday 31 October.

To find out more about the pumpkin patch or Spooky Storytelling in Hat Gardens, visit luton.gov.uk/Halloween.

These events are made possible with funding from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).