HATS: Innovation & Creation in Luton - Ground-breaking hats by top British Hat Guild milliners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The British Hat Guild presents a new breathtaking display of millinery skill, expertise and finesse in a new exhibition ‘HATS: Innovation & Creation’, at Hat Works, Guildford Street, Luton, from 18 September until 14 November.

The Culture Trust, Luton is proud to support British millinery in this exhibition featuring world-class milliners. Luton has been the bedrock of straw weaving and hat making for over 400 years. Today the industry keeps a foothold for an international clientele with its excellent blockmaker, dyers, material wholesalers, and skilled manufacturers.

Carole Denford, Hat Magazine founder and British Hat Guild secretary, said “It is fitting that we brought this exciting and contemporary exhibition to Luton to showcase 18 innovative members of the British Hat Guild to consider and define the words ‘innovation’ and ‘creation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each maker brings to this unique exhibition one piece of work that is a spark, an innovative spark, to surprise and intrigue your hat making knowledge, expertise and appetite.”

HATS: Innovation and Creation piece by Rachel Frost

She continued, “Innovation to me, is creativity not daunted by scale, or by hurdles along the way, to keep a goal in sight and not be derailed by doubters.”

One of the exhibiting milliners is Philip Treacey OBE, whose exquisite handcrafted sculptural masterpieces showcase his fantastical imagination. For over 25 years, Philip has created couture hats that draw admiration and surprise in equal measure, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary. His clients include the Duchess of Cornwall, Lady Gaga, Grace Jones, Madonna and Kate Moss.

Another exhibitor, Stephen Jones OBE (chairman of the British Hat Guild), was patronised in the 1980s by everyone from rock stars to royalty, from Boy George to Diana, Princess of Wales. Forty years later, Jones's era-defining edge continues to attract a celebrity clientele which includes Rihanna, Mick Jagger, and the Princesses. Now, as ever, at the forefront of fashion, Jones’ millinery adds the exclamation mark to every fashion statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yona Lesger, Significant Collections Curator, Hat Industry & Headwear at the Culture Trust, Luton said: “We are thrilled to present HATS: Innovation & Creation' an exhibition, which highlights the extraordinary talent and craftsmanship of British Hat Guild milliners.

Hat by Grainne Maher in the HATS: Innovation and Creation exhibition

"This collection showcases not only the artistry behind millinery but also the innovative spirit driving the industry forward. By celebrating these remarkable designs, we hope to inspire visitors to appreciate the rich cultural heritage and creative brilliance that make hat making such a unique and cherished art form.

"We feel it is important for the town to know that it helped to create the extraordinary calibre of hat making and millinery that the UK is recognised for today all over the world.”

Entry to the hat exhibition is free; open until Thursday 14 November, 10am - 5pm, Mondays to Thursdays (and Saturdays in September and October).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drop into Hat Works, 47 Guildford Street and take a look! Hat Works is a Grade II listed building known to be the oldest hat factory in Luton, lovingly restored and repurposed as a new home for creative industries to flourish. Hat Works is situated in the Hat District area of Luton, a few minutes walk from Luton Station Interchange.

Hat by Lucy Barlow in the HATS: Innovation and Creation exhibition

In addition to this exhibition, there will be a screening of ‘The Millinery Lesson’, an exploration of Royal milliner and influential teacher Marie O’Regan’s extraordinary life. It is followed by a Panel Discussion with internationally-renowned milliner Stephen Jones OBE and other British Hat Guild members, discussing ‘Innovation’ - the spark that encourages ideas, launches new processes, and designs for today, tomorrow and the future.

These events take place on Saturday, 5 October at the Hat Factory Arts Centre in Bute Street, Luton.

Tickets to the film screening and the panel discussion can be purchased from www.culturetrust.com or by calling the box office on 01582 878100.