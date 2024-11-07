Help for Luton families through The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Salvation Army is calling on the community in Luton to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal to support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Luton Salvation Army distributed more than 1500 gifts and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salvation Army church leader Vikki Herbert said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.

Help make Christmas a joyous one.

“Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost-of-living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table. Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.”

The church on 1 Vicarage Street LU1 3HZ will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 9:30am and 2pm; on Sundays between 9:30am and 12:30pm. Collection of donations is open until Sunday 8th December.

People can drop their generous contribution at The Salvation Army Charity Shop, Luton Point, Cheapside Luton – donations can be dropped here during shop opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other location is Wardown Park Bandstand where donations can be dropped on Saturday 30th November between 9am and 10am. People can also make a donation via justgiving https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thesalvationarmychristmas-2024-26?utm_medium=proxy_fundraising&utm_content=thesalvationarmychristmas-2024-26&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share or via the Amazon wishlist https://www.amazon.co.uk/registries/gl/guest-view/1AQP5Z9YR513N

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

People can also donate through The Entertainer’s Big Toy appeal. Customers can buy an extra toy to donate when they visit a store or shop online at TheToyShop.com. For each toy donated, The Entertainer will also add a toy, doubling the number for children who might go without. Each Entertainer store is connected with a local Salvation Army church or centre who will collect and distribute the toys as part of the wider Christmas Present Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Luton Salvation Army has an exciting Christmas calendar and everyone is welcome. On Friday 29th November at 6pm there will be “Snowman Drive”; on Sunday 1st December at 10:30am there will be a “Toy Service”; on Sunday 8th December there will be “Worship with St Mary’s” at 10:30am at St Mary’s on Church Street; on 15th December there will be YP Carol Service at 10:30am; on Sunday 22nd December there will be “Sunday Worship” at 10:30am; on Sunday 22nd December there will be “Carol Service” at 5pm; on Tuesday 24th December there will be “Christingle Service” at 5pm; on Wednesday 25th December there will be “Christmas Day Service” at 10:30am.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal and ideas about gifts, see our website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal