Get ready for an evening of hilarity and wit as Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company presents Alan Ayckbourn’s timeless comedy, Bedroom Farce, next month, the first production in the company’s centenary year.

The production will run from 26 to 29 March at The Boxmoor Playhouse promising laughter, relatable chaos and masterful storytelling.

Bedroom Farce explores the trials and tribulations of relationships through the lives of four couples over one turbulent evening. Set in three separate bedrooms, the play combines slapstick comedy with moments of genuine emotion in an intimate look at the complexities of marriage.

Directed by Mariam Gabala-Gill, this production of Bedroom Farce showcases the impressive talents of local actors who bring Ayckbourn's characters to life with energy and authenticity.

Mariam said: “We are thrilled to bring this brilliant play to our community and provide an evening of entertainment that resonates with audiences. I’ve appeared in it myself and remembered it was fun to work on with some really interesting characters, although fitting three bedrooms on stage has proved somewhat of a challenge! Although it’s set in the 1970s with Ayckbourn poking fun at stereotypes of the time, it’s still very relevant today. Come and enjoy a bit of escapism which makes you think about how ridiculous relationships can be.”

Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company is known for its commitment to high-quality amateur theatre, fostering local talent and providing quality, affordable entertainment for audiences. This latest production is no exception, combining clever set design, dynamic performances and a classic script to create an unforgettable evening at the theatre.

Tickets for Bedroom Farce are now available and can be purchased online at www.hhtheatreco.com or by calling 0333 666 3366. They are available from £12 to £18 with concessions available for certain performances.