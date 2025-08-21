Heritage Open Days – discover Dunstable's rich history

Step back in time and celebrate Dunstable’s rich history at this year’s Heritage Open Day, a free event for the whole community. From fascinating historic buildings to lively market stalls, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, September 13, from 9.30am to 3.30pm, Middle Row Market and venues across the town will come alive with history, heritage, and family fun. Visitors can explore some of Dunstable’s most iconic sites and enjoy free guided tours and activities at each location. The medieval Priory Church will be open from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm, offering new interactive displays that bring its long story to life. Families can also take part in heritage quiz trails designed for children and young people, while refreshments of tea and coffee will be available throughout the day.

From 11 am to 3 pm, Grove House on High Street North will invite visitors inside its elegant Georgian rooms. Once a family home and later a school, it now serves as the Town Council’s civic headquarters. On the open day, guests will be able to join guided tours, step into the Council Chamber and Mayor’s Parlour, and enjoy exhibitions from local groups and heritage textile displays marking important anniversaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over on West Street, Dunstable’s Windmill will be open from 10.30am to 3.30pm. with continuous tours and talks. The Dunstable Sea Cadets will be on hand to share the story of Admiral Sir Lionel George Preston, who served in both world wars, and to explain the important role cadets play in the town today.

The Square and Middle Row. Photo: Dunstable Town Council

Alongside these historic venues, Middle Row and The Square will host craft and food stalls, free children’s rides, face painting, and creative storytelling. With so much to discover, Heritage Open Day promises to be a fantastic celebration of Dunstable’s past and present, filled with culture, history, and community spirit.

Join us for a fantastic day in Dunstable; don’t forget we will also be hosting Proms inthe Park in Priory Gardens from 3pm, a jam-packed day of free family fun.