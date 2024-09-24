Hertfordshire’s biggest festive lights trail is coming to Ashridge House this November

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashridge House Illuminated returns for 2024, ready to light up Hertfordshire with bigger and brighter light installations than ever before.

Families are invited to enjoy an enchanting evening discovering 20 magical light experiences as they wander along the extended 1.4km trail set within the Grade II* listed property’s stunning, sparkling gardens. With 33% more installations than most other light trails in the UK including many never-before seen illuminations and a beautiful 360 degree immersive illumination of all the grounds, this year’s event is one not to be missed.

For the first time, dogs will be welcome to join their humans on the trail every Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Four-legged guests will be able to enjoy a dog-friendly moment of their own, while humans will also have the opportunity to visit the festive Food Village where local traders will be serving seasonal classics every evening.

This year’s Food Village also promises to deliver a bigger and better experience than ever before. The culinary adventure will spice up the festive season thanks to fresh local food and drink including the finest craft beers from local brewery, Mad Squirrel, mulled wine and festive tipples, and classic festive favourites such as bratwurst, waffles, pizzas and more.

The trail opens in November

Event Details

29th November 2024 - 1 January 2025 First entry from 4pm, last entry from 7:30pm Tickets from £13.80 for children and £23 for adults

Booking and managing tickets to Ashridge House Illuminations couldn’t be easier, thanks to a booking system that allows visitors to easily change the day of their visit in case of wet weather at no cost.