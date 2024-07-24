Hit international comedy play “Midlife Crisis” coming to Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After successful tour shows in Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines in 2003, Focus Arts Promotions have teamed up with Heritage Associates and will be bringing the hit comedy stage play “Midlife Crisis” For Better Not Worse to Luton in August 2024.

Written by international playwright and poet Alan Charles, the play looks at the challenges faced by a couple as they navigate through the midlife stage of their lives. After 26 years of marriage, the kids are grown, the mortgage is paid, it’s now their time, that’s when the crisis began.

The play has received overwhelming feedback from audiences throughout the Caribbean and the UK. The show has already been staged in London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Nottingham and Leicester. Bob Baker of Heritage Associates is delighted to be adding Luton to the roster.

Midlife Crisis is a play about Life, Love, Family, Friends and growing old gracefully. It’s a play for the entire family where art meets life and life is seen through the eyes of art.

Cast of Midlife Crisis

The play will be held at the newly reopened:

Luton Library Theatre

St Georges Square

Luton

LU1 2NG

Sunday 4th August 6.30pm

£ 22.50 thereafter - £25 at the door