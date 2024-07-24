Hit international comedy play “Midlife Crisis” coming to Luton
Written by international playwright and poet Alan Charles, the play looks at the challenges faced by a couple as they navigate through the midlife stage of their lives. After 26 years of marriage, the kids are grown, the mortgage is paid, it’s now their time, that’s when the crisis began.
The play has received overwhelming feedback from audiences throughout the Caribbean and the UK. The show has already been staged in London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Nottingham and Leicester. Bob Baker of Heritage Associates is delighted to be adding Luton to the roster.
Midlife Crisis is a play about Life, Love, Family, Friends and growing old gracefully. It’s a play for the entire family where art meets life and life is seen through the eyes of art.
The play will be held at the newly reopened:
Luton Library Theatre
St Georges Square
Luton
LU1 2NG
Sunday 4th August 6.30pm
£ 22.50 thereafter - £25 at the door
Book your tickets online at: www.librarytheatre.co.uk
