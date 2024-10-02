Hobbycraft Dunstable and Luton to offer customers free workshops and £5 off any purchase over £15
The stores, located at White Lion Retail Park and Luton Retail Park, will each be hosting eight free workshop sessions across the weekend of 12th and 13th October, suitable for children aged three years or over. A Hobbycraft colleague will provide attendees with a 30-minute tutorial on how to create their very own dancer keyring.
The Craftober campaign was created to inspire customers to get more in touch with their creative side and encourage people to craft together, and these free workshops will let kids’ imagination run wild by adding unique details to their own personalised designs, using all the pipe cleaners, buttons and beads they need to make up to one decorative keyring, all provided for by the store.
With five spaces available per session, there are 40 free spaces up for grabs across the weekend in each store. For families looking to get involved, they can sign up to a session online for free via the Kids' Dancer Keyring Workshop page from 4th October.
Whilst the kids are showing off their creative side, families can make the most of their visit with a £5 discount on ANY in-store purchase £15 or over. Customers simply need to share the code HC515 at checkout, which will take off £5 from their basket total.
Live until Tuesday 22nd October (23:59), the discount can be used ON TOP of existing product promotions, offering customers the chance to enjoy total savings of up to half price.
Customers unable to attend the free workshops will still be able to enjoy a 20% discount currently available across Hobbycraft’s workshop collection available to browse on ClassBento. With all the required craft tools and accessories provided prior to the start of the session, and with the help and guidance of an expert Hobbycraft colleague, attendees can try their hand at a new hobby with an introductory one-to-one session or get into the new season spirit by creating Halloween decorations or accessories that can be re-used in years to come.
These classes and workshops are available both in-store and online, and will all be available at a 20% discount until Tuesday 22nd October.
