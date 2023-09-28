Honey Show and Festival - Stockwood Discovery Centre 7th October 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
There will be craft stalls and activities for children and adults from 11am to 4pm including: tasting locally produced honey, trying on bee suits, candle rolling, bee hives and live bees, apple pressing and other craft based stalls.
Come join local beekeepers for their Honey Show and Festival.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In The Hexagon at Stockwood Park Discovery Centre there will be a range of craft stalls and activities for children and adults from 11am to 4pm including:
Tasting and buying locally produced honey
Trying on beekeeping suits
Looking at beekeeping equipment, virtual hive and live bees with beekeepers on hand to answer questions
Membership details for Bedfordshire Beekeepers - interested in joining us?
Apple Pressing for fresh apple juice
Face painting
Candle rolling and other craft-based stalls.
Honey Show (for Bedfordshire Beekeepers Association members) will be based in the Learning Centre:· no entry permitted during judging (from 10am until about 3pm).· Results announcements and trophy presentations at 4pm.