Honey Show and Festival - Stockwood Discovery Centre 7th October 2023

Come join local beekeepers for their Honey Show and Festival.

In The Hexagon at Stockwood Park Discovery Centre there will be a range of craft stalls and activities for children and adults from 11am to 4pm including:

Honey Show exhibits

Tasting and buying locally produced honey

Trying on beekeeping suits

Looking at beekeeping equipment, virtual hive and live bees with beekeepers on hand to answer questions

Membership details for Bedfordshire Beekeepers - interested in joining us?

Apple Pressing for fresh apple juice

Face painting

Candle rolling and other craft-based stalls.