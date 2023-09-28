News you can trust since 1891
Honey Show and Festival - Stockwood Discovery Centre 7th October 2023

Bedfordshire Beekeepers Association are holding their annual Honey Show and Festival at the Stockwood Park Discovery Centre.
By Dawn TalatsContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:01 BST- 1 min read
There will be craft stalls and activities for children and adults from 11am to 4pm including: tasting locally produced honey, trying on bee suits, candle rolling, bee hives and live bees, apple pressing and other craft based stalls.

Come join local beekeepers for their Honey Show and Festival.

In The Hexagon at Stockwood Park Discovery Centre there will be a range of craft stalls and activities for children and adults from 11am to 4pm including:

Honey Show exhibits
Honey Show exhibits
Tasting and buying locally produced honey

Trying on beekeeping suits

Looking at beekeeping equipment, virtual hive and live bees with beekeepers on hand to answer questions

Membership details for Bedfordshire Beekeepers - interested in joining us?

Apple Pressing for fresh apple juice

Face painting

Candle rolling and other craft-based stalls.

Honey Show (for Bedfordshire Beekeepers Association members) will be based in the Learning Centre:· no entry permitted during judging (from 10am until about 3pm).· Results announcements and trophy presentations at 4pm.

Related topics:Apple