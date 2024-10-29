The spectacular Houghton Regis Fireworks Display will be taking place on Sunday 3rd November, at the Recreation Ground, West Highland Drive, Thorn, Houghton Regis, LU5 6RR, starting at 7pm, and this is an event not to be missed!

Following successful displays at both Tithe Farm and Windsor Drive, the event will be making its debut at the brand-new Recreation Ground, and it is anticipated that the event will draw crowds of 4,000 people.

The Recreation Ground will be open from 4pm, for guests to visit the Funfair, which will be on site especially for the event, and to enjoy a range of hot food and drinks.

The event is being hosted by Billy Lee, who has hosted Houghton Rocks for the past 3 years! For those who haven’t met Billy before, he has had a string of TV appearances, the first being in 1998 on ITV’s ‘Stars in Their Eyes’. He has also performed all over the world and was proud to be chosen as a demo recording artist for Tom Jones. His main stay as an entertainer is as a vocal impersonator and is asked regularly by radio stations to impersonate famous singers. We are looking forward to welcoming Billy to the event, to add some extra sparkle to the occasion!

There will be approx. fifty blue badge parking spaces available in the car park onsite, and these will be offered on a first-come, first served basis. Parking will be available in the residential areas, and we ask that attendees park responsibly. Please note that Blue Badges must be displayed if using the Town Council’s car park.

The display is free to attend, and no pre-booking is necessary, although there will be a collection taking place in aid of the Mayor’s nominated causes, which are Keech Hospice Care and the Down’s Syndrome Association.

We hope that you will join with at this special event, and we look forward to seeing you there!