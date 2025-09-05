Houghton Regis Hullabaloo Free Outdoor Family Festival is back Saturday 13th September! Join us at Houghton Hall Park, Bedford Square & The Green for an array of shows, walkabout performance and free arts and crafts activities for the whole family. No need to book – just turn up!

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have an epic lineup celebrating outdoor arts this year, check out our programme below. No need to book - just turn up!

Jellyfish Theatre presents

The Dragon Wagon

Houghton Regis Hullabaloo is back this September!

Time: 11AM & 2PM

Running time: 45 minutes + 5 minutes ‘meet the puppets’

Venue: Bedford Square

created for ages 4-8, suitable for all

Fish Boy

“I’ve never seen my 5-year-old belly laugh like that!”

Everyone laughs at the Dragon Whisperer. ‘Imagine spending your life caring for something that simply doesn’t exist!’. Can the Dragon Whisperer defeat the evil queen to save these magical creatures? Join Jellyfish Theatre for a joyous tale of friendship, food and dragons told by three brilliant performers set on a brightly coloured rotating caravan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All performances are relaxed with integrated Sign Supported English.

2Faced Dance Company Presents

Plucky

Fish Boy

Time: 12.15PM & 3PM

Running time: 40 minutes

Venue: The Green

The Dragon Wagon

created for ages 6-10, suitable for all

One boy’s fin-tastic quest to save his river.

Follow young Tommy Minton on an unforgettable adventure as he goes on a hunt to discover where his best friend ‘fish’ has gone. With touches of humour, fun and surprise, this joyous outdoor dance adventure celebrates the power of never giving up! Let your imagination soar at this visual feast of incredible dance, circus and theatre that will have you cheering for Tommy all the way.

Thingumajig Theatre presents

Plucky

Time: 11.30am, 2PM & 3.45PM

Running time: 40 minutes

Venue: The Green

Suitable for all ages

Meet Plucky: our very big, very friendly and possibly over curious chicken. Accompanied by her hen-pecked sidekick, Plucky guarantees to bring fun, farmyard frolics, music and song to everyone. This wonderful larger-than-life walkabout act is egg-cellent fun for the entire family!

Free Drop-in Session

Time: 10.30AM – 2.30PM

Venue: Houghton Hall Park

suitable for ages 4+

Join us for an exciting hand-on crafts activity and contribute to a growing art display ‘Together’ designed by Associate Artist, Ross Bolwell-Williams. Your fabric creation will have magnetic hands and a hidden message of hope, sewn in by the maker. Each artwork will link together, forming a beautiful chain of unity to be displayed throughout the day for all to marvel at. At the end of the festival, children can collect their new friend to take home – a handmade reminder that we’re all connected.