Houghton Regis Hullabaloo free outdoor Family Festival
We have an epic lineup celebrating outdoor arts this year, check out our programme below. No need to book - just turn up!
Jellyfish Theatre presents
The Dragon Wagon
Time: 11AM & 2PM
Running time: 45 minutes + 5 minutes ‘meet the puppets’
Venue: Bedford Square
created for ages 4-8, suitable for all
“I’ve never seen my 5-year-old belly laugh like that!”
Everyone laughs at the Dragon Whisperer. ‘Imagine spending your life caring for something that simply doesn’t exist!’. Can the Dragon Whisperer defeat the evil queen to save these magical creatures? Join Jellyfish Theatre for a joyous tale of friendship, food and dragons told by three brilliant performers set on a brightly coloured rotating caravan.
All performances are relaxed with integrated Sign Supported English.
2Faced Dance Company Presents
Fish Boy
Time: 12.15PM & 3PM
Running time: 40 minutes
Venue: The Green
created for ages 6-10, suitable for all
One boy’s fin-tastic quest to save his river.
Follow young Tommy Minton on an unforgettable adventure as he goes on a hunt to discover where his best friend ‘fish’ has gone. With touches of humour, fun and surprise, this joyous outdoor dance adventure celebrates the power of never giving up! Let your imagination soar at this visual feast of incredible dance, circus and theatre that will have you cheering for Tommy all the way.
Thingumajig Theatre presents
Plucky
Time: 11.30am, 2PM & 3.45PM
Running time: 40 minutes
Venue: The Green
Suitable for all ages
Meet Plucky: our very big, very friendly and possibly over curious chicken. Accompanied by her hen-pecked sidekick, Plucky guarantees to bring fun, farmyard frolics, music and song to everyone. This wonderful larger-than-life walkabout act is egg-cellent fun for the entire family!
Free Drop-in Session
Time: 10.30AM – 2.30PM
Venue: Houghton Hall Park
suitable for ages 4+
Join us for an exciting hand-on crafts activity and contribute to a growing art display ‘Together’ designed by Associate Artist, Ross Bolwell-Williams. Your fabric creation will have magnetic hands and a hidden message of hope, sewn in by the maker. Each artwork will link together, forming a beautiful chain of unity to be displayed throughout the day for all to marvel at. At the end of the festival, children can collect their new friend to take home – a handmade reminder that we’re all connected.