Inclusive jobs fair offering opportunities for residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Council is working in partnership with Barnfield College and DWP to host an inclusive jobs fair in Luton, which will take place on Tuesday 2 July at Barnfield College.

The event will allow those with additional needs, mental health conditions and neurodiversity to meet with employers, find out more about a range of job and training opportunities and available positions.

Over 20 employers and providers will take part including EasyJet, Luton Town FC, Ocado, Harrods Aviation, Lagardere, Willmott Dixon, Bedfordshire Police, Active Luton, Home Instead, O'Neill and Brennan, Princes Trust and Connect2Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For residents who have been out of the workforce for some time, representatives from Luton Adult Learning, Disability Resource Centre, SEND help and Jobs 22 will be on hand to provide guidance and support on training opportunities, job hunting and career development.

Luton Town FC, easyJet and Bedfordshire Police will be at the event along with other businesses. Pictures: Google Maps and Tony Margiocchi.

Gerard McCleave, Corporate Director for Inclusive Economy, said: “Diverse and inclusive work forces help local companies – and our economy – thrive, and we’re committed to helping people with additional needs by supporting them into sustained, paid employment.

“As an inclusive employer, we are proud to be able to support events like this which are vitally important. We encourage anyone with additional needs who is looking for work or who would like some guidance about jobs and training to attend and take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

The inclusive jobs fair will be held on Tuesday 2 July from 11am to 2pm, at Barnfield College, Barnfield Ave, LU2 7BF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission is free, but attendees must register in advance. Under 16s must attend with a responsible adult.

For more details and to register, please visit the Eventbrite web page.