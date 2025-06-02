Inspire Eid returns to Stockwood Park to celebrate Eid ul-Adha

After a successful move to Stockwood Park, the UK’s most affordable Eid event returns this weekend to celebrate Eid once again.

On Friday 6th and Saturday 7th June, from 1pm to 9pm, visitors can enjoy rides for just £1 to £2, cuisine from around the world, a bustling bazaar, and fun games and activities for the whole family.

In a first for Inspire Eid, there will also be an outdoor cinema running throughout the day inside the Discovery Centre, offering family-friendly films for everyone to enjoy free of charge.

As part of Inspire FM’s continued partnership with Luton Foodbank, they and schools across Luton have formed a partnership to provide free ride tokens to families in need - ensuring that everyone can celebrate Eid together.

Inspire Eid at Stcokwood Park in April 2025

Keeping Inspire Eid affordable for everyone wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our sponsors: Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust (KORT), Woolfe and Co Solicitors, Hannah Solicitors, Butt Solicitors, Community Training Portal (CTP), the University of Bedfordshire, and Community Interest Luton.

Parking at the event is free on site via the small car park at the top of Stockwood Park near Farley Farm Road. Please note: the usual entrance to Stockwood Park will be exit only, and there will be no access via London Road.