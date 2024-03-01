International Women's Day Event - Voices of Nubian Queens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the power and resilience of Nubian Queens! This captivating event will take place on Saturday 9th March 2024 at the Luton Library Theatre. Get ready to be inspired by the incredible stories, talents, and voices of remarkable women.

Experience a night filled with soul-stirring performances, empowering speeches, and mesmerising music. We have carefully curated a line-up of talented artists, poets, singers, speakers and a DJ who will take you on a journey through the rich history and culture of Nubian Queens.From spoken word poetry to soulful melodies, each performance will leave you in awe. Our artists will share their unique perspectives on the significance of Nubian Queens in shaping our world today. Prepare to be moved, uplifted, and enlightened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event is a celebration of womanhood, strength, and unity. It is a platform to honour the achievements and contributions of Nubian Queens throughout history. Whether you are a Queen yourself or simply appreciate the beauty of their stories, this event is for you.Don't miss out on this extraordinary evening of empowerment and inspiration. Mark your calendars for Saturday 9th March 2024 and join us at the Luton Library Theatre for Voices of Nubian Queens. Join us and be a part of this amazing celebration!