Irish heritage to be celebrated during 26th St Patrick’s Festival parade in Luton

A vibrant display of Irish heritage will ignite the community spirit in Luton this month during the 26th anniversary St Patrick’s Festival Parade.

Luton Business Improvement District (BID) is delighted to announce its continued sponsorship of the much-anticipated event taking place on Saturday, 15 March 2025.

Organised by the Luton Irish Forum, the parade will once again bring a vibrant display of Irish heritage to the town centre, celebrating culture, music, and community spirit.

Running as part of the wider Luton St Patrick’s Festival (1st – 17 March 2025), the parade will feature a colourful procession of community groups, marching bands, and Irish performers, providing entertainment for all. This year, Luton BID’s sponsorship will help enhance the parade’s visual and musical elements, making it an even more spectacular event for visitors and locals alike.

Previous St Patrick's Day parade

Julia Horsman, Manager of Luton BID, said: “Luton’s St Patrick’s Day Parade is a key moment in the town’s cultural calendar, and we are thrilled to be supporting it again this year. Events like this not only celebrate our diverse community but also bring hundreds of people into the town centre, boosting footfall for local businesses. We can’t wait to see the town come alive with Irish music, dance, and celebration.”

The parade will commence at 11:00 am from Luton Irish Forum, making its way at walking pace to the performance stage in St George’s Square, arriving at approximately 11:30 am. Spectators can expect a lively and inclusive celebration, featuring traditional Irish music, dance performances, and family-friendly entertainment. At 1:30pm a Guiness Book of World Records attempt to host the biggest Slosh dance will take place.

Festival Chair, Nuala Ely said: “It’s a day for all Luton communities to come and have fun, an opportunity to reconnect with people you haven’t seen in a while, to celebrate Irish culture and heritage. You can always rely on the Irish Community to support one another, through good and bad times and always have the craic!”

Mayor of Luton, Counsellor Tahmina Saleem said: “For the past 25 years, we’ve come together on St Patrick’s Day to celebrate the rich contribution of the Irish community in Luton and the strong, enduring links between our town and the Emerald Isle. This year, we continue this tradition with a fantastic range of events over two weeks, culminating in a show-stopping parade in the town centre.”

For the full St Patrick’s Festival programme and updates, visit the Luton Irish Forum website: https://tinyurl.com/ycyhd8s5.