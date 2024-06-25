Jazz Orient with Baluji Shrivastav OBE at Hat Factory Art Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blind Indian maestro Baluji Shrivastav OBE who has recorded with Shakira and Massive Attack, and performed with Stevie Wonder and Coldplay,is coming to The Hat Factory Arts Centre with his own stunning band of Indian and Jazz musicians. July 19 2024 8pm 65-67 Bute St. Luton LU1 2EY £15'' Jazz Orient… produce fireworks!'' Songlines, UK

Jazz Orient are Baluji Shrivastav OBE (sitar, dilruba, gopi), Linda Shanovitch (vocals, percussion), Alex Hill (keyboards, vocals), Sukhdeep Dhanjal (tabla) & Rishi Gulati (saxophone), Mick Parker (drums) who celebrate Latin, Indian & Jazz music, creating a kaleidoscope of rhythms and melodies with intricate patterns of percussive footwork and graceful movements from Indian dance.

With six albums so far and several tours, guest artists include Fiaz Khan, Guy Barker, Andy Sheppard, Hossam Ramzy, Sakari Kukku, Talvin Singh, Mike Parker, Gerry Hunt, Andy Platt, and Eric Junkes. Featuring a dazzling array of instruments and full of surprises, music from Jazz Orient is for the heart, mind and soul. Recent performances include a headline show at the 2023 EFG London Jazz Festival and at the Elgar Room, Royal Albert Hall 2024.

Running Time: 1 hour 50 minutes including interval

Jazz Orient at London Jazz Festival

"Masters of world fusion"

Dirty Linen USA

"Veritable feast of sounds… gorgeous melodies throughout. Lovely stuff."