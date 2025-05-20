Join the fight! Free community Tekken tournament

After a highly successful Smash Bros tournament, by popular demand, Luton Comic Con CIC is hosting another gaming evening.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time it’s the turn of Tekken with opportunities to play a range of versions on multiple consoles to be crowned the King (or Queen) of the Iron Fist Tournament.

The Tekken tournament will take place on Saturday 7th June, starting at 7pm till 10.30pm on the third floor of Luton Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is completely free for all but participants must be 14+, with under 18s requiring adult supervision at all times.

Group photo from Smash Bros Tournament

At the tournament, you can expect Tekken 3, 5 and Tekken Tag on PS2, Tekken 6 on the PS3 and Tekken 7 on the PS4, so it’s a great opportunity to try out versions you haven't had the chance to before.

The winner will not only be the King of the Iron Fist Tournament, but will also win an ultimate gamer prize. With smaller prizes for runners up and those who unlock secret achievements.

The tournament will start at 7.30pm sharp, but if you arrive early, there’s a chance to get some practice in before your first match.

Sign up now to be able to enter and be in with your chance to win here: