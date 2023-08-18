Jump aboard the Soul Train with 'Mr Cornelius & Soul Train’

"Mr Cornelius & Soul Train" promises an unforgettable night of entertainment. From the moment the music starts, audiences will be transported to the golden era of soul music. Step aboard and boogie with "Mr Cornelius & Soul Train".

Berkhamsted, 16th September 2023 - Get ready to step back in time and groove to the sounds of Motown and 80s Soul with the electrifying show, "Mr Cornelius & Soul Train." This captivating production pays tribute to the legendary Don Cornelius and his iconic TV show "Soul Train," bringing the magic of that era to life on stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In association with Mighty Live Productions, featuring a live band, incredible singers, and talented dancers, "Mr Cornelius & Soul Train" promises an unforgettable night of soulful entertainment. From the moment the music starts, audiences will be transported to the golden era of soul music, singing and dancing along to timeless hits like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "My Girl," "I Feel For You," and "Dancing In The Street."

What's going on!

But this show is more than just music. It's a celebration of an era that changed the music industry forever. Audiences will feel the passion and excitement as the performers bring the spirit of Don Cornelius and the Soul Train dancers to life, creating an immersive experience that captures the essence of the original show.

"We wanted to pay homage to the incredible legacy of Don Cornelius and the impact he had on the music industry," said Nazarene Mighty. "With 'Mr Cornelius & Soul Train,' we aim to transport audiences back in time and give them a taste of the magic that made 'Soul Train' such an iconic show."

"Mr Cornelius & Soul Train" is set to take place on September 16th 7.45pm at The Centenary Theatre, Berkhamsted. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through Ticketsource. https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/GJLTechproductions.

Don't miss your chance to experience this unforgettable night of soulful entertainment.