Kendo Comes to Dunstable

On Friday, May 3rd, Kodokan Kendo Club will start regular Kendo sessions at the Dunstable Centre, Court Drive, Dunstable LU5 4JD.
By Paul BuddenContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 09:58 BST
Kendo is the traditional sport of Japanese swordsmanship and originates from the samurai.

If you recently watched Shōgun you'll have an idea.

Regular sessions on Tuesdays & Fridays: 8.15pm to 9.45pm.

5-week beginners courses are also available.

All genders catered for.

Check out our website: www.kodokankendo.uk

