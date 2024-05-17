KidsFest set to arrive at The Mall Luton in celebration of Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mall Luton has announced that a FREE KidsFest event will be arriving at the centre, just in time for Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Running from Thursday 23rd to Sunday 26th May, the family friendly event offers the alternative big weekend with festival fun in Central Square, whilst Radio 1’s Big Weekend takes over Stockwood Park.

The Thursday and Friday of the event will be aimed towards pre-schoolers, offering festival free play to get involved with the exciting atmosphere, whilst the Saturday and Sunday is suitable for families with children up to around 12 years old with fun circus workshops. Family discos and balloon antics will also be running across each day.

In true festival style, attendees can pick up a free KidsFest wristband to commemorate the event, and to top off the fun, there will also be festival glitter to enjoy from Friday to Sunday whilst the Big Weekend is taking place, with a suggested donation of £2 to Luton Foodbank. Any attendees coming along to Radio 1’s event can also benefit from free festival glitter when they show their tickets to the events team.

Visitors can also pick up a flyer for exclusive food and drink discounts running across the event days to fuel up for the weekend ahead.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented: “We’re bringing all the fun of a festival at our upcoming KidsFest at The Mall, kicking off on Thursday 23rd May. For little ones who aren’t quite big enough to get involved in the Big Weekend action, we’re offering the perfect alternative, free for families to enjoy. Get grooving at out mini discos, try your hand at circus skills and more for what is set to be an event to remember. We will see you there!”