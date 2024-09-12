Last chance to see Short Tail Trail sculptures in Farewell Weekend extravaganza

The Discovery Centre at Stockwood Park is hosting a spectacular Farewell Weekend event to say goodbye to the 90 hare and tortoise sculptures which made up this summer’s Short Tail Trail in aid of Keech Hospice Care. The event will be the last chance to see the animals all together before the animals retire to their forever homes.

The 60 large and 30 small sculptures have been ‘in the wild’, brightening up Luton town centre, Stockwood Park and Wardown Park, since July 6, when Short Trail Trail launched. Since then, thousands of people have been on the trail, collectively walking over 1,600 miles – that’s 3.7 million steps – to spot all the creatures!

The sculptures were decorated by professional artists, and local schools and community groups. Many of the trail-goers downloaded the free app along the way, which gave clues as to where the sculptures could be spotted and information about the artists who created them.

The final hurrah

Some of Short Tail Trail sculptures that will appear for last time at Farewell event.

Thursday, September 12 will be the last chance to see all the sculptures in the wild. Then, in a three-day event over September 27-29, they will be showcased together at Stockwood Discovery Centre, for the special Farewell Weekend event.

The fundraising event, open for people of all ages, will have a range of activities and entertainment on offer, including:

Display of the entire animal sculpture collection – all together for public viewing for the first time

Arts and crafts zone

Opportunity to meet some of the professional artists

‘Game On’ retro gaming exhibition

Glitter Tattoos

Take a ‘shelfie’ zone

Jez the magician

Live music, including local artists Line of Sight and Joe Corrigan

Hare and tortoise storytelling

Opportunity to learn more about wildlife from Wildlife Trust

Starry Eyes raffle (raffle tickets not included in entry fee)

Bonsai displays and masterclasses

The event will be held from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, and until 4pm on Friday. The exact event line up varies depending on the day.

Admission cost £5 for adults, £3 for under 16s, and under 5s go free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://shorttailtrail.co.uk/events/farewell-event/ or on the door.

Once admitted, all activities are free. Proceeds go to Keech Hospice Care, a charity providing free, specialist care for adults in Luton and Bedfordshire, and children from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes living with a life-limiting illness.

Chance to own a sculpture

The auction, which takes place in-person and online on October 3 at the Luton Hoo Estate, gives everyone the rare opportunity to become a forever owner of one of the large animal sculptures. All the sculptures up for auction are hand painted by a professional artist. Each design is unique; some are bright and bold, others are delicate and intricate, and every one tells its own story.

Liz Searle, CEO at Keech Hospice Care, says: “While it’s sad to see the animals leave town, it’s lovely to know that the small sculptures will be going to good homes in the schools and community groups who put so much time and effort into decorating them.

"The auction will be extremely exciting too. Not only will people get the opportunity to own a magnificent piece of artwork, but the funds raised will make an enormous difference to the lives of families in our area.”

More information on the auction can be found at https://shorttailtrail.co.uk/auction/