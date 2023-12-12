Luton and Bedford audiences are in for a treat as Chaponda brings his unique blend of wit, wisdom, and laughter to the stage, promising an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Chaponda, who gained fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017, reflects on two decades in comedy. His new show revisits themes from his first solo act, 'Feed This Black Man,' but with a mature and humorous twist. The 43-year-old comedian humorously critiques his 21-year-old self, questioning past passions and poking fun at unconventional relationships.

Known for his TV appearances on QI, Have I Got News For You, and BGT The Champions, Chaponda's comedic journey is both reflective and entertaining. With over 300 million views on YouTube and Facebook, he brings a wealth of experience to the stage.

